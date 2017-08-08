This pie will truly make you happy

(NEWS CENTER) - The only thing better than a blueberry pie is a Maine blueberry pie with a glaze.

Jill Strauss from Jillyanna's Woodfired Cooking School in Arundel made a stop in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make it. Both Rob Caldwell and producer Ted Varipatis can attest that it was out of this world! Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1. 1 pint Maine freshly washed high bush blueberries

2. 1 1/2 pints freshly washed Maine low bush blueberries

3. 3/4 cup water

4. 3/4 cup sugar

5. 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

6. 1 teaspoon lemon juice

7. 1 tablespoon butter

8. 2 tablespoons cornstarch

9. 2 tablespoons of water

10. 1 9-inch prebaked all butter crust (preferably in a glass pie plate or pie tin)

Instructions

1. Bring sugar, salt, one cup low bush blueberries and 3/4 cup water to boil, then let simmer for 4-5 minutes.

2. Make a slurry with cornstarch and water and pour slurry into simmering berry mixture. Stir constantly till mixture thickens, about 3 minutes.

3. Remove glaze from heat and add lemon juice and butter. Continue stirring until butter is completely incorporated. Set aside.

4. Fill one bowl with high bush blueberries and another bowl with low bush blueberries. Put a strainer over both bowls.

5. Pour half of hot glaze over strainer in bowl of high bush blueberries.

6. Pour the other half of hot glaze over strainer in bowl of low bush blueberries.

7. Gently mix the blueberries in both bowls so that all berries are glazed.

8. Fill crust first with glazed high bush berries and then top with glazed low bush berries.

9. Allow to set in refrigerator, preferably overnight. Serve with whipped cream.

Notes

1. I like a combination of high bush and low bush blueberries for this pie since both berries offer different flavor profiles. I do like to place them in a particular order: big high bush blueberries go into the pie first. Then I top that layer with the wild low bush berries since they are so pretty and fill up all the crevices. Make sure you allow the pie to sit in the refrigerator. Ideally, this pie should be made the night before you plan to eat it.

By Jill Strauss

© 2017 WCSH-TV