(NEWS CENTER) -- Author Jennifer Waite never had an inkling her husband was cheating on her until she stumbled onto some random e-mails.

When she first confronted him, he smiled and laughed it off. But just a few hours later he was almost like a different person, coldly admitted it had occurred.

Waite suffered great personal pain but eventually chose to deal with it by writing her memoir, "A Beautiful, Terrible Thing."

Waite also readily admits there are two sides to every story and how she will eventually tell her child about her ex. For more information about Jen's biography, just go to http://www.jenwaite.com/the-memoir.

© 2017 WCSH-TV