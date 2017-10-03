The shows just keep coming and coming

Aimsel Ponti shares her picks for some good concerts in Maine in the week's ahead.

(NEWS CENTER) - There is little something for music fans from all walks of life if you're looking for a show on the local concert scene. Aimsel Ponti from MaineToday.com was able to narrow her seemingly endless list down to five. Here's information on everything we discussed during her appearance on 207.

SHOW # 1

The Sweetback Sisters. Saturday night, Oct. 7 at The Boothbay Opera House.

Show info here: http://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/sweetback-sisters/

The Sweetback Sisters have created a sound that turns classic country music on its ear with a honky-tonk infusion. The close harmonies of Emily Miller and Zara Bode will knock you off your feet, but you'll pick yourself up with tapping toes as they play tunes from their brand new album "The King of Killing Time" and the ones that came before it in their decade-long recording career. With snappy tunes like "Gotta Get A-Goin'," "It's All Your Fault" and "Trouble," this show promises to be an absolute hoot.

Here’s “Looking for a Fight”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU9WD1jF_fo

SHOW # 2

Shovels & Rope. Wednesday, Oct. 11 Port City Music Hall.

Show info here:

http://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1501777-shovels-rope-portland/

They’re the folk rock married duo Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent out of Charleston, South Carolina. Five albums out since 2008. Latest one is last year’s “Little Seeds”

Here’s the song “St. Anne’s Parade”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twU8u0_hbmc

SHOW # 3

Hymn for Her & Muddy Ruckus. Thursday, Oct. 12 @ Empire

Info here: https://venue.portlandempire.com/

Both acts are folk rock/Americanaduos and both acts are awesome. Hymn for Her is Lucy Tight and Wayne Waxing.

Muddy Ruckus is Maine’s own Erika Stahl and Ryan Flaherty.

Here’s the song “Die For You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC_Nzmwn3L8

SHOW #4

Ryan Montbleau with The DuPont Brothers.Thursday, October 19 at Port City Music Hall.

Show Info Here:

http://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1558176-ryan-montbleau-portland/

Ryan Montbleau’s a singer-songwriter out of Boston and I’m all about his latest record called “I was just leaving” He’ll break your heart, make you feel all things and will fill you with hope.

Here’s the song “Growing Light” from his album “Stages: Volume III”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_wgTsHZgg



SHOW #5

Willie Watson at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, Sat. Nov. 4

Show info here: http://rocklandstrand.com/event/willie-watson

He’s a folk singer who seems like he’s from another era. He just released “Folksinger Vol. 2” Volume 1 came out in 2014, three years after he parted ways with Old Crow Medicine Show. Watson loves to sing old folk songs and he celebrates the tradition of American folk. Very distinct voice. Go see him!

Here’s “Gallows Pole”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NedEQ6sHloE

