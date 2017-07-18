The secrets to catching stunning photographs

(NEWS CENTER) - He is the director of photography at Downeast Magazine, and some of the images he's captured will take your breath away.

Ben Williamson appeared on 207 to talk in detail about some of his amazing work. Here's the scary part...he's only been doing it for five years.

If you're an aspiring photographer, Ben says the key to grabbing amazing shots is to anticipate them and to physically be there! If you want to check out more of his work, you can find it at www.benjaminwilliamsonphotography.com or on Instagram at @benjaminwilliamsonphotography.

