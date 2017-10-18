The Risotto recipe so nice we made it twice!

(NEWS CENTER) - When David Turin commands the 207, he always has a twist of us. This time, the theme was risotto, but instead of bringing one recipe with him, he brought two.

David’s Restaurant

Risotto

Yield: 6 generous portions

Base:

2 T butter

8 oz Arborio rice

4 T onion, diced

1/2 C dry white wine

3 C Chicken Stock

Additions for:

Butternut squash, sage and buttermilk

1 T Butter

2 T Leeks, white and green sliced across the stalk

2 T Shallots, sliced

1 ½ C Butternut squash, small dice, blanched

1 C Buttermilk

1 T Fresh sage, chiffonade

Salt & pepper to taste

½ C Parmesan, shredded

Additions for:

Exotic mushroom, Madeira and herbs

1 T Butter

2 T Leeks, white and green sliced across the stalk

2 T Shallots, sliced

2 C Mushrooms, sliced or torn

3 T Madeira

1 C Chicken stock

1 T Parsley, chopped

1 T Fresh thyme leaves, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

½ C Parmesan, shredded



Method of Preparation for base:

1. Sweat onion in butter in medium rondo (straight-sided sauté pan) until translucent while bringing stock to a simmer in a separate pot

2. Toast rice in butter with onions until edges look slightly translucent

3. Deglaze pan with white wine.

4. Once wine is absorbed by the rice, add enough simmering stock to barely cover risotto, and stir often.

5. Continue to add simmering stock in smaller and smaller additions, waiting for risotto to absorb broth between additions, until all 3 cups has been added, stirring as often as possible

6. Spread par-cooked risotto onto a cookie sheet immediately after last addition of liquid has been absorbed, and cool until ready to use.



This base may be made up to 2 days ahead.

Method of preparation for the finished risotto

1 Add additional ingredients to a sauté pan and cook ingredients as appropriate

2. Add risotto base and additional liquid while stirring constantly

Finish with fresh parmesan and fresh herbs.

Risotto should be al dente and loose but not soupy. It should hold a spoon–but barely.

