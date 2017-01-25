The Rink at Thompson's Point is open for its second year with more ice, more attractions and more crowds.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Rink At Thompson's Point is back again to offer ice skating and more after having a successful first year.

This year the ice rink is bigger, going from 7,000 to 10,000 square feet of ice. That's not all that's new. You'll hear screams coming from atop the snow tubing slide. Four shoots that Hanna Keene took on for her first visit to The Rink.

"Really scary because you can't see the bottom, like you just see the little jump and you don't know if you're going to actually jump, or if you're just going to keep going," said Keene. "Was so much fun, I'll definitely be back really soon."

Last year around 15,000 people visited Thompson's Point to go ice skating. A number that's already been reached this year with more than a month left before it's closed for the season on March 5th. Manager Molly Breton says that the warming hut and yurt with a bar is also something that doesn't hurt the numbers.

"Most of the time some groups coming in, every night we're renting out our warming lounge, or the yurt, or even the rink," said Breton. "It doesn't matter what type of group it is we'll rent it out to people."

Skate admission is $8 with an option for $2 rentals and unlimited tubing is $10. Click here for more information on group rates and event options.

