The re-imagining of the Portland Museum of Art

Alex Katz' "Woman In The Woods II" hangs in the Portland Museum of Art's Grand Lobby during an extensive renovation.

The Portland Museum of Art is reopening after an extensive, multi-million dollar renovation.

Floors have been stripped and sanded, walls painted and the galleries reorganized. Much of the layout inside the museum has been reconfigured to encourage more exploration of art. Galleries, for instance, are no longer all organized by genre or artist. While you can still find that, you'll also be able to find rooms organized around themes like "animals" or "Maine geography."

Workers have also created a series of interactive kiosks inside the galleries that give you not only more information about art, but encourage museum-goers to draw on their own or explore Instagram posts that are geo-tagged to places you can find paintings.

The various rooms and halls have been reorganized to open up sightlines, so even when you're looking in one room you may be drawn into the next.

The Portland Museum of Art has 18,000 works in its collection. At any given time there are only about 700 on display. But if you want to see the rest, you can search their online collection and request to see the art one-on-one in person in the museum's workshop room.

