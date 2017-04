Xander Nelson (purple shirt) performs in the 207 studio with his band.

Xander Nelson is a musician from Maine. He went to Berklee College of Music. He's also a DJ on WCYY.

Now he's releasing an album. It's called "A Dull Roar." You can celebrate with the band on Saturday, April 15th at Empire in Portland.

