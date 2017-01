Martin Earley (L), Devin Maucho (C) and Calin Peters are The Ballroom Thieves.

The Ballroom Thieves are a trio based in Boston that tours nationally. They've worked extensively with The Maine Youth Rock Orchestra.

You can find them playing at The Camden Opera House on Saturday, January 28th and at Port City Music Hall on Thursday, February 2nd.

Copyright 2016 WCSH