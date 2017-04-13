The music of the Ale House String Band

The Ale House String Band plays in the 207 studio.

The Ale House String Band was formed in Waldoboro in 2009. They're just now releasing their first album.

Two of the musicians have formal musical training, the third is more of a galavanter. They gravitate towards Americana and roots music.

They have an indiegogo - their album is recorded but could use some final touches.

And you can hear them Friday April 14th at the St. George River Cafe in Warren and the following day at Johnson Hall in Gardiner.

