The music of Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher

Richard Wood fiddles and dances while Gordon Belsher accompanies on guitar.

Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher are accomplished Irish musicians from Prince Edward Island.

They have decades of experience playing solo and on their own. They've toured around the world and are working their way through Maine.

You can find them at the following places:

Wednesday 1/18 at the Green Church in Mexico

Thursday 1/19 at the Old South Church in Farmington

Friday 1/20 at the Chocolate Church in Bath

Saturday 1/21 at the Eastport Arts Center.

They're traveling with the support of New England Celtic Arts.

MOBILE USERS: Second Segment

% INLI

NE%

Copyright 2016 WCSH