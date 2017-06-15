WCSH
Close

The music of Laurie Jones

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:15 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

Laurie Jones is from Downeast Maine originally, but she went to Nashville to write music for years. Then she took a musical hiatus and came home to Maine.

But music never left her.

She's recorded a new album - her fifth - called "Bridges." She enlisted all local talent in the playing, recording, mastering and manufacturing.

Laurie Jones is celebrating the release of the CD with a show at St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland on Saturday, July 17th. A portion of proceeds from the sale of CDs will go to Monarch Place Sober House for Women.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories