The music of Laurie Jones

Laurie Jones plays with bandmate Doug Hoyt in the 207 kitchen.

Laurie Jones is from Downeast Maine originally, but she went to Nashville to write music for years. Then she took a musical hiatus and came home to Maine.

But music never left her.

She's recorded a new album - her fifth - called "Bridges." She enlisted all local talent in the playing, recording, mastering and manufacturing.

Laurie Jones is celebrating the release of the CD with a show at St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland on Saturday, July 17th. A portion of proceeds from the sale of CDs will go to Monarch Place Sober House for Women.

