The modern day Appalachian Trail turns 80! Still looks good too!

(NEWS CENTER) - It was 80 years ago in August that the final piece of work was done to connect the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Katahdin.

To celebrate, Downeast Magazine devoted its cover story this month to that anniversary. In the issue, we meet five characters that make the trail what it is today.

To learn more about the Trail Blazer, The Trail Angel, The Ferryman, The Ridgerunner, and The Hosts, check out the online version of the article at http://downeast.com/keepers-of-the-trail/

