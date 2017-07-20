WCSH
The Heather Pierson Trio releases new CD

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 5:17 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) - The Heather Pierson Trio burst onto the national folk scene a couple of years ago when the title track to their new album "Still She Will Fly" was the #2 single on the folk radio charts.

The band now has a new release. It's called "Singin'" and it features music from the streets of New Orleans to the valleys of Appalachia. The group has a show at the Deer Trees Theatre in Harrison on July 27th. 

For more information about the band and their upcoming shows, just go to their website at http://www.heatherpierson.com/

