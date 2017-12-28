WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Nate Eldridge, WCSH 7:39 PM. EST December 28, 2017

They stopped into the studio to give us some of their holler folk.

They've got a tour coming and just released an album, Monarch. 

You can find out more of The Ghost of Paul Revere at 

https://www.ghostofpaulrevere.com/

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories