The Don Campbell Band Performs in the 207 Studio.

The Don Campbell Band is an adult contemporary/country crossover and American rock ensemble whose uniquely clear and well-delivered presentation of music supports the story in the song and welcomes the audience on board for the ride. Often compared to the sounds of Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill, and Chris Isaak, the band is fronted by lead singer and songwriter, Don Campbell and is based in New England.

They joined us in the studio to play a few tunes.

They are performing at The Chocalate Church in Bath on Nov. 11, as a Veteran's Appreciation Concert, veteran's get in for free. You can get tickets on their website of contact the Chocolate Church www.chocolatechurchartscenter.org for information.



https://www.doncampbellmusic.com

