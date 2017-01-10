"The Nether" is on stage at Mad Horse Theatre.
The play is set in a near-future where virtual reality offers a convincing escape to modern day life... and the chance to explore whatever fantasy a person may have - no matter how dark.
The subject matter can be a bit dark and challenging - the show is meant for mature audiences - but at its core, director Christine Marshall says the show really explores the way that humans need and find interaction with other humans.
The play runs from January 19th - February 5th.
