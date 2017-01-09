The art of cataloguing stories with AudioFile Magazine

AudioFile Magazine reviews audiobooks and delves into the lives of those who record and listen to them.

In an age of constantly shifting technology, it often seems as though we keep running faster and still feel as though the world is racing by.

One thing that can still slow us down and make us pay attention is a good story, well told, by another human being.

And it turns out you can find a guit to the best of those stories right here in Maine.

Since 1992, AudioFile Magazine has reviewed some 40,000 audiobooks and writes about the people who make and listen to them.

