The Abyssinian Meeting House hosts 7 artists for Portland's First Friday Art Walk

The First Friday Art Walk in Portland will feature a new space this month. The Abyssinian Meeting House is hosting 7 artists, including Daniel Minter, who organized the exhibit. The Abyssinian Meeting House was once a center of activity for Portland's African-American community, but it closed in 1917. An effort to restore the building has been underway since 1998.

Minter is hoping that the exhibition makes people see what the space could be. He said, "In restoring it, you're restoring more than just a building. You're restoring a functioning part of the community."

Minter says this collection of his work, called "A Distant Holla" is meant to connect people to their past, their spirituality and their community.

