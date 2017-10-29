Teen collects donations for Floridian's affected by Irma

Abby Smith may only be 14-years-old, but she's still finding a way to help those affected by Hurricane Irma. She's collecting donations at First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick to send to Florida.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Abby Smith has always been the kind of girl to put others first. She's currently finding a way to help those in Florida who are still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Smith first concentrated her efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, but weeks later put it towards those in Florida. The 14-year-old's grandparents live near Fort Meyers and had some damage to their property, but it was much worse in other areas of the state. The videos and pictures of the devastation were some of the worst things Smith had seen before.

"There were telephone poles down and road signs just like bent flat to the ground and they had a couple of pictures of just like grocery stores that had nothing on the shelves," said Smith.

Helping residents rebuild is hard for a 9th grader to do from 1500 miles away, but she can help re-stock. Smith asked Pastor Linda Hirst at First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick if she could put out a donation box for Florida relief. The answer was a resounding yes.

"I believe her when she says she's going to do something," said Hirst. "The way she commands the congregation, she just makes things happen."

Smith is collecting canned goods, non-perishable items, and paper products such as diapers and toilet paper to send to Florida on November 11th. Pat Wyman of East Coast Equine Transport agreed to transport the donations using her horse trailer. A lot of planning, heavy lifting and organizing has gone into Abby's Hurricane Relief Project, so what does she get out of all the work? That's the best part.

"Just the satisfaction of knowing I was able to help people," said Smith.

To donate to the Go Fund Me page set up to collect donations for Smith's project, click here. The last day to drop off donations at the First Parish Federated Church is November 10th.

