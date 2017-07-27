Summer's almost over! Get off you butt and do something!

(NEWS CENTER) -- Summer is quickly fading away from. So if you have a free weekend coming up, don't waste it on the couch! There's all kinds of fun stuff to do. Here's Shannon Bryan from fitmaine.com with her top picks of the next couple of weeks!

Walk Witt Swamp

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Witt Swamp, Norway. wfltmaine.org

Explore the lush cedar woods and bog at Witt Swamp along the rolling loop trail with Western Foothills Land Trust. Kid-friendly and beginner-friendly walk. You can paddle Witt Swamp on Sunday, too. (BYO kayak or canoe)

Brews & Views Beer Pairing Dinner

4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 to 10 a.m. July 30. Stratton Brook Hut, Kingfield. $140, $130 members. mainehuts.org

Hike into Maine Huts & Trails Stratton Brook Hut on Saturday and enjoy a delicious summer meal, each course paired with a local craft brew. Relax at the hut or do some hiking, too. Cost includes overnight stay, meals and beer.

Hiking Yoga

7 a.m. Sunday, July 30. Mt. Agamenticus, York. $20 drop-in. yogaonyork.com

It's a 15-minute hike up to the summit of Mt. Agamenticus, where you'll enjoy yoga under the open sky with views of the Atlantic. Hang out afterward to do some hiking on your own.

Barre at the Bar: Slab

1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Slab, Portland. $18. rootedbarreyoga.com

A 45-minute Barre class on Slab's patio with The Rooted Collective, immediately followed by one of their amazing beers on tap. Stick around for pizza and music, if you'd like.

Full Moon Paddle - Charity event

6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, August 7. Dundee Park, Windham. Donations (cash or canned goods). sebagotrails.com

Join Sebago Trails for a full moon paddle on Dundee Pond. The event is free if you have your own kayak or SUP (or rent one for $20), but bring a cash or canned good donation for the Windham Food Pantry. Don't forget a light and PDF, either!

