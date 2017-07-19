Summer Salads for Everyone!

(NEWS CENTER) -- When chef David Turin invades the 207 kitchen, he doesn't mess around.

David is the owner of David's Restaurants around Maine. In his latest visit, he brought not one but four recipes for summer salads. We tried each one of them, and we can vouch. They were to die for. They're quick and easy to make. If you're in the mood, here's his recipes!

Potato & Pea Salad

Yield

10 Portions

Ingredients

2 ½–3 Pounds potatoes, sliced—local multi-colored fingerlings is my preference

Dressing

½ C Mayonnaise

¾ C Sour cream

2 T White balsamic vinegar

2 T Sugar

1 T Dijon mustard

2 t Kosher salt

2 t Black pepper

Garnishes

1 Shallot, minced

¼ C Parsley (curly or flat), chopped

2 Scallions, small dice

3 T Red pepper, small dice

1 Celery stalk, small dice

2 C Fresh pea tendrils, or blanched fresh peas—(frozen peas work pretty well also)

Method of Preparation

1. Cook potatoes in salted water until tender, do not overcook

2. Drain and cool potatoes, do not mix potatoes until they are completely cool

3. Combine dressing ingredients in mixing bowl

4. Add cool cooked potatoes

5. Add garnishes—taste—adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Forbidden Rice Salad

Yield

10 Portions

Ingredients

1 ⅓ C Black glutinous rice (aka forbidden rice or Chinese black rice)

3 ½ C Water

1 T Salt

Dressing

¾ C Rice vinegar

¼ C Blended olive oil

2 T Sugar

1 t Salt

1 t Black pepper

Garnishes

1 C Red peppers, small dice

½ C Carrot, small dice

2 Scallions, small dice

2 T cilantro, minced

Method of Preparation

1. Place water, salt, and rice in a sauce pan with cover—bring to a boil and reduce heat to a very low simmer

2. Cook rice for 25 minutes or until all the water is absorbed

3. Chill rice

4. Combine dressing ingredients in a mixing bowl

5. Add cooled cooked rice

6. Add garnishes—taste—adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Spaghetti Squash/Cucumber Slaw

Yield

10 Portions

Ingredients

2 Small spaghetti squash

Dressing

4 T White balsamic vinegar

2 T Sugar

1 T Salt

2 T Olive oil

Garnishes

2 European cucumbers, seeded, julienned, salted, rinsed, drained, and dried

2 T Red pepper, small dice

¼ C Parsley, chopped

1 t Cumin

½ t Celery seed

1 t Black pepper

1 t Salt

Method of Preparation

1. Cut spaghetti squash in half from stem to bottom—remove seeds

2. Roast on sheet pan with a little bit of water covered with foil at 375 degrees for about an hour. Remove when squash is fork tender. Cool uncovered

3. Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt for the dressing ingredients together in a small sauce pan, heat until sugar and salt dissolve, and pour into a mixing bowl

4. Whisk in olive oil

5. “String” cooled spaghetti squash into mixing bowl

6. Add garnishes, taste, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Summer Quinoa Salad

Yield

10 Portions

Ingredients

2 C Water

1 C Quinoa, washed well under cold water and drained

Dressing

¼ C Lemon juice

½ C Olive oil

1 t Dijon mustard

1 t Kosher salt

1 t Black pepper

1 t Garlic, minced

Garnishes

½ C Mint, chiffonade

1 European cucumber, small dice

½ Red onion, small dice

2 Plum tomatoes, small dice

10 Red radishes, small dice

Method of Preparation

1. Combine quinoa and water in sauce pot, cover and bring to a boil

2. Shut off heat, leave pot covered

3. In about 20 minutes when water is all absorbed, remove quinoa from pot, fluff with a fork, and chill

4. Combine dressing ingredients in mixing bowl with a whisk

5. Add cool quinoa and garnishes, taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

