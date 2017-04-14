Close Spring beers with Dave Patterson - April, 2017 Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:18 PM. EDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dave Patterson from Maine Today Media shares his picks for good spring beers. Allagash Brewing Co. - Hoppy Table Beer Bunker Brewing Co. - Salad Daze Peak Organic Brewing Co. - The Juice Liquid Riot Bottling Co. - Sour Trouble © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: Maine dentist gets license back after complaints Recap: Sanborn released on bail All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls What's the Mother of All Bombs? Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting NOW: Waterhouse field closes Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released A different kind of coyote Could implants help opioid addiction? NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories Ex-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez acquitted in… Apr 14, 2017, 3:22 p.m. N.H. fire department rescues dog from icy waters Apr 14, 2017, 6:20 p.m. Man convicted in 1989 Portland murder out on bail Apr 13, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
