Spinach Pie. In Greece They Say Spanikopita.

Jill Strauss from Jillyana's Wood Fired Cooking School come's into the 207 kitchen to teach Rob Caldwell how to make the famous greek dish. She's got some learned secrets from her time in Greece and she shows us how to take the fear out of filo.

This may not be true to Grecian history, but some of her additions in this pie will be of great value to your next dinner party.

Enjoy.

© 2017 WCSH-TV