Spencer Albee and the Kennebunkport Festival

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:23 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

Spencer Albee has released a new album called "Relentlessly Yours." He'll be playing some tracks from it - along with his old favorites - at a show at the Kennebunkport Festival on June 10th.

