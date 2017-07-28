South Portland's boys of summer win Little League Championship

WESTBROOK, ME (NEWS CENTER) - The last time South Portland American's Little League team won the Maine state championship was 1967. That streak has come to an end.

On Thursday, South Portland defeated Lewiston 11-1 to win the title. For the kids and coaches, it was the culmination of month's of hard work.

Their reward is a trip to Bristol, CT for the New England regionals. South Portland's first game is Sunday against Vermont. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

