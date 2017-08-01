So many concerts...so litlte time!

(NEWS CENTER) - Aimsel Ponti from MaineToday.com stopped by the 207 studio to give us her top five concert choices for the month of August.

There's a little something for everybody, from big bands to alternative rock. Here are some of your choices:

SHOW # 1

Glenn Miller Orchestra, Thursday night (8/3) 6 & 8 p.m. shows at One Longfellow Square

Glenn Miller and big band music are absolutely synonymous, and his spirit is kept alive by the modern day Glenn Miller Orchestra. Miller’s compositions include “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade,” among many others, and although he died when he was just 40 years old in 1944, Miller left an indelible mark. The Glenn Miller Orchestra brings its jazzy show to Portland for two Thursday night performances. They’ve been touring since 1956 and play an average of 300 dates a year. The current lineup is led by music director and vocalist Nick Hilscher.

Here's “Moonlight Serenade”

SHOW # 2

Glass Animals: Thursday night (8/3) at Thompson’s Point

They’re an British indie rock band. Two albums out “Zaba” from 2014 and last year’s “How to Be a Human Being”

Here’s “Life Itself”

SHOW #3

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Thursday night (8/3) at Prescott Park in Portsmouth

AND Friday night *8/4 at The State Theatre in Portland

Here’s “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her”

SHOW #4

The Gin Blossoms: Wednesday, (8/9) at Aura in Portland

Alternative rock band from Arizona who got our attention 25 years ago with “Hey Jealousy” which is still a great song:

And the other hits I know and dig are “Allison Road” “Follow You Down” and especially “Til I hear it from You”

SHOW #5

Colin Hay at the Strand in Rockland on Thursday (8/17)

He’s had a huge career since the days of fronting Men at Work with several solo albums, most recently “Fierce Mercy”

Here’s the Men at Work tune “Overkill”

