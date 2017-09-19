So a guy walks from Quebec to Biddeford...

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - In the 18 and 1900's, thousands of people left Canada and came to Maine, looking to find work in booming mill towns.

One of them was 19-year-old Israel Shevenell, who in 1845 walked from Canada to a new life in Biddeford...a story that inspired Israel's great-great-grandson, Ray Shevenell who in 2015, at the age of 74, decided to retrace his great-great-grandfather's journey and walk from Compton, Quebec, to Biddeford.

That journey has been documented in the film "The Home Road." It was made by Tonya Shevenell of Cape Elizabeth. We sat down with Tonya to talk about the film and why she felt it was an important story to tell.

