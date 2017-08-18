Shhhhhhh! The Vegetable Whisperer is at work

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Joshua McFadden has one of the great nicknames ever bestowed on a chef: The Vegetable Whisperer.

Much of his wizardry was picked up in Maine, at Four Season Farm in Harborside, where McFadden worked for Eliot Coleman and Barbara Damrosch, two pioneers in organic farming. One winter Coleman and Damrosch, needing time off to build a barn, brought in McFadden, a second farming enthusiast and two young cooks as farmworkers. It was, writes Coleman, “like turning your garage over to a budding John, Paul, Ringo, and George.”

McFadden went on to open his own restaurant in Portland, Oregon. He loves Maine, though, especially in the summer, and passed through recently to promote his new cookbook, “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables.” His advice is straightforward: “I want to show you how to eat tomatoes in August, peas in April, butternut squash only when there’s frost on your car windshield. Cherish the vegetables when they’re at their best, and then wait until their season rolls around again. The impact will be profound, in your own kitchen and in the community at large.”

Good advice…from the Vegetable Whisperer.



