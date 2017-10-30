She Left the Corporate World, Turned International Comic Star, Leighann Lord on 207

Leighann Lord has worked as a writer and speaker and actress, but she's best known as a standup comic who has performed from Brooklyn to Baghdad.

She found comedy after having worked five years in a cubicle in corporate America. Comedy has opened some unusual doors for her. For instance, she has appeared on the podcast of the popular astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and says that on a nerd scale of one to ten, she's a 42. She was in Maine recently to talk to a public relations conference. She took some time to sit with 207's Rob Caldwell and she told us about the unlikely professional path she has followed.

