Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 06/15/17

Shannon Bryan says that now that we've hit 90 degrees in Maine, summer is officially here and it's time to act like it.

Sailors and Sirens 5K

9:15 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Starting at Franciscan Monastery, Kennebunk. $25.

Wear your best seaside gear as you run like the wind on this seaside course. You will be sure to encounter many lovely mermaids (and even a pirate or two) along the way. Also a Dolph-fun Run 1K for kids 10 and under ($5).

Summer Solstice Sea Kayak

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. East End Beach, Portland. $25 includes kayak.

Celebrate the solstice with a paddle in Casco Bay. NRCM Rising is teaming up with Portland Paddle for guided paddle - $25 includes kayak, paddle, and PFD! Use discount code NRCMRISE when registering at portlandpaddle.net for the discounted rate.

Boats and Brews Riverfest

Great Falls Boats ‘n Brews River Race

9-12 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Festival Plaza/Auburn Boat Launch, Main St., Auburn. $30 for single canoe or kayak, $40 for a double canoe or kayak.

Get in on this amateur competitive river race down the Androscoggin River. Single or double kayaks and canoes will take on the 7-mile course, which includes rapids! Afterward, hit the Great Falls Brew Fest in Lewiston from 2-6 p.m. (Race participant can get discounted tickets!)

Swan Island Family Field Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Swan Island, Richmond. $5/person or $20/family.

Here's a chance for you and the kids to try something new out on Swan Island. There wil be archery, fishing, paddling, geocaching and more. They'll provide the instruction and gear. The ferry will start bring people to the island starting at 7:30 a.m.

Beginners SUP Yoga Workshop

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Koan Wellness, York. $99, $49 with your own board.

Nervous about joining in on a regular SUP yoga class? This workshop will be a great opportunity for you to get your feet wet. Get two hours of intruction, plus all the gear included. Or bring your own board.

