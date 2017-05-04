Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 05/04/2017

It's been raining a lot. Does it make you want to climb the walls? Now you can! Shannon Bryan's got the hookup.

Climb for Free Day

10a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Salt Pump Climbing Co., Scarborough. Free.

All ages and abilities - come climb for free (equipment included!). Try roped climbing and bouldering. (And if it rains - who cares!)

YoGlow

4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $35 (discount for groups of 4: $30). Hill Gymnasium, University of Southern Maine, Gorham.

Bodypaint and black lights paired with music and yoga during the inaugural YoGlow event. Decorate yourself at a paint station, get your yoga on, then hang out after for food, beverages and local goods.

Magical History Tour

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Start at Maine Historical Society's Brown Library, Portland. $35/adult; $25/MHS member; $5/junior.

A good excuse to walk all over Portland: The chance to get inside cool, historic locations you wouldn't have the chance to see otherwise. Go at your own pace on the self-guided tour. Actual locations will be revealed the night before at a cocktail party at State Theatre.

Benny's Mountain Bird Walk

8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Hamilton Cove parking lot, Lubec. Free.

Led by Maine Coast Heritage Trust steward Melissa Lee and expert birder Woody Gillies of Fundy Audubon, the one-mile hike up to the summit passes a variety of habitats, which should attract interesting spring migrants. All birding levels welcome.

Hard Cider Run

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. $30-$42.

Enjoy a scenic 5K along the Eastern Prom, then REALLY enjoy a class of hard cider afterward at Urban Farm Fermentory. (Keep the commemorative glass!)

Mother's Day 5K

9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Hadlock Field, Portland. $20 in advance, $15 after May 11.

Slugger and his mom lead the way on the flat 5K course, which ends inside Hadlock Field in front of the third base dugout. Proceeds from the race go towards Maine breast cancer patients and research.



