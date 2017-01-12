Shannon Bryan's things to do in Maine - 01/12/17

Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com is smiling. That's because she knows some fun things to do in the state of Maine.

This winter is shaping up to be atypical. Shannon Bryan has some ideas that will be happening regardless of the weather, and others that are snow dependent.

Guided Full Moon Snowshoe

6:30-8 p.m. January 13. Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden. $10 adults, $7 kids.

Roam the meadows and woods of Fields Pond under the light of the full Wolf Moon, followed by a hot drink back at the Center to warm up. This might be just a hike depending on how much snow there is in Bangor.

Mainely Ski & Ride: Sunday River

6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 14. Leaves from Portland Park and Ride. $98 (complete package), $55 (transportation only).

A day of skiing and you don't even have to drive. Packages include round-trip transportation on a coach bus, full-day lift ticket, coffee/bagels/movie and new friends for the ride! More trips this winter to Sunday River and Sugarloaf.

MCCP Moonlight Charity Challenge

5:30-10 p.m. Jan. 20. Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. $250 per team. $75 individual.

Recruit a team of four skiers or snowboarders (all ages welcome) and compete to clock the fastest average score on the race course and to raise the most funds for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

WinterKids Welcome to Winter

12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 (weather dependent). Edward Payson Park, Portland. Free.

Everyone's invited to this family-friendly event. There will be sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating, hot chocolate by the fire, healthy snacks, raffle prizes, warm winter giveaways and more. (Might be postponed due to lack of snow.)

Yoga at Funky Bow Brewery

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays. Funky Bow Brewery, Lyman. $15 (cash only).

Get an hour of all-levels yoga in Funky Bow's tap room/hoop house. Then stick around when the tap room opens to the public at 1 p.m. and you can enjoy a beer, a bonfire, live music and wood-fired pizza! (Or skip the yoga and just enjoy the other stuff!)

