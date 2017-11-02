Shannon Bryan has Ideas on How To Keep The Light Inside of Us



Full Moon Paddle on Little Dyer Pond

5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson. Free. www.midcoastconservancy.org

Hike into Little Dyer Cabin at Hidden Valley Nature Center and climb into a canoe. You'll paddle around the lake under the full moon and then head back to the barn for something hot to drink. Canoes are provided. Advanced registration required.



I Love the 80’s Fundraiser

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Mariner's Church, Portland. $20

Rock your favorite 80s gear for a night of dancing to 80s hits from cover band Girls Just Want to Have Fun. There will also be a silent auction and light hors d'oeuvres. 100% of the money raised will be donated to Maine Cancer Foundation.



Power of SHE 5K Boot Camp

10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Thompson's Point, Portland. $25, $15 kids. thepowerofshe.me

It's a boot camp where you'll actually complete a 5K along the way. All fitness levels and paces welcome. It'll be a huge outdoor workout - it might be the largest all-women's boot camp in Maine. Registration includes entry into the Maine Women's Expo, taking place from noon to 5 p.m., also at Thompson's Point.



Maine Brew Bus: Curling & Brew Tour

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov 6., William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland. $65. themainebrewbus.com

The morning starts at the Portland Ice Arena with an intro to curling class with the Pine Tree Curling Club. You'll have time to play a game with guest brewers and club members, before hopping on the Maine Brew Bus to visit two local breweries: Austin Street Brewery and Foundation Brewing.



Strong Women Summit

5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Evo Rock + Fitness, Portland. Free. www.evorock.com

Celebrate the community of strong women climbing in Maine during the Strong Women Summit. There will be clinics for climbers of all levels, free food/drinks, yoga classes, and a raffle with some cool prizes.

