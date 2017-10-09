WCSH
Sex With Strangers is happening in Portland

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 7:47 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Good Theater's opening production of its 16th season is turning a few heads. 

Sex with Strangers tells the story of the seedy underworld of the publishing business. It is one of a number of unique shows at the theater this year. We spoke with the theater's founders, Rob Underwood and Brian P. Allen about what we can expect in the upcoming season.

