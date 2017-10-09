Sex With Strangers is happening in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Good Theater's opening production of its 16th season is turning a few heads.
Sex with Strangers tells the story of the seedy underworld of the publishing business. It is one of a number of unique shows at the theater this year. We spoke with the theater's founders, Rob Underwood and Brian P. Allen about what we can expect in the upcoming season.
