Seafood celebration at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute is a non-profit that studies and advocates for the Gulf of Maine.

As you may imagine from the name, The Gulf of Maine Research Institute is greatly interested in the health and management of the Gulf of Maine.

The GMRI has four areas of focus: stewarding the ecosystem, cultivating science literacy, strengthening coastal communities and supporting sustainable seafood.

They're celebrating that last mission with a soiree at their headquarters in Portland.

They work with fishermen and resource managers, restaurants and dealers to encourage the harvesting of fish species with healthy stocks in the Gulf of Maine.

One of their partnerships is with Sodexo, which distributes foods around the world. Working with GMRI, they're now bringing sustainably caught seafood into institutions like the University of New England, Colby College and CMMC.

© 2017 WCSH-TV