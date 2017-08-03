(NEWS CENTER) - Kate Schrock is a native Mainer. Glen Dacosta grew up in Jamaica and jammed with the legendary Bob Marley for ten years.

The duo are now teaming up to make some pretty cool music. They'll be playing the Camden Opera House on August 12th and Blue in Portland on August 15th.

Check out their latest appearance in the 207 studios, and for more information go to www.kateschrock.com

