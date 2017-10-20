Say Darling rocks the 207 studios!

(NEWS CENTER) - Say Darling is a collaboration of international touring artists who loved the idea of just doing what they want to do.
Celia Woodsmith is a Grammy nominated singer and songwriter. Chris Hersch has gained accolades himself through the Alternative Country rock band "Girls, Guns & Glory." They stopped by to give us a taste of their debut EP.
Say Darling will be at the Dance Hall in Kittery next Friday October 27th. For more information about them, check out their website at https://www.saydarling.com/
