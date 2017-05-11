Saxophone player, composer and educator Dave Pietro

Dave Pietro is a saxophone player and composer who wrote his first piece at the age of 14. He was working as a grave digger at the time, and he named it "Blues for the Boneyard."

Over the years, he's played with a lot of big names including David Bowie, Dave Matthews Band, Paul Anka and Liza Minnelli. And he's currently a member of the Grammy Award-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra, and the Grammy nominated groups the Gil Evans Project and Darcy James Argue's Secret Society.

This week, though, Pietro is an artist in residence at Brunswick High School, thanks to the Jazz Residency Initiative.

He will be performing Friday, May 12 at 7pm at Brunswick High School's Crooker Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. You can click here for more information.

