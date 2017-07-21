Rob Nesbitt and Amanda Hill get shucking tips from behind the oyster bar

Clam shucking tips

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Yarmouth Clam Festival's Celebrity Clam Shucking contest kicks off at 11 AM on Saturday.

NEWS CENTER's Amanda Hill has taken part over the last four years, but Rob Nesbitt is new to the contest, so the two set out for some last minute advice.

Jack Kyle is a lifelong Mainer who hangs behind the bar at Portland's Eventide Oyster Co.; part of his job is shucking clams for visitors, so he shared some tips.

