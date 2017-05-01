Trajectory is a book of short stories by Maine writer Richard Russo.

One of the things that has always stood out in the writing of Richard Russo is his sense of humor. He has a keen eye for the comic flaws that are part of being human.

Russo won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction fifteen years ago for his novel "Empire Falls."

He lives in Portland and is out with a new book, a collection of short fiction called "Trajectory."

We caught up with Russo at Print in Portland.

© 2017 WCSH-TV