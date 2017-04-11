Richard Rubin's "Back Over There" looks at the legacy of World War One.

Richard Rubin has spent most of the last decade researching World War One. He's now out with his second book "Back Over There: One American Time-Traveler, 100 years since the great war, 500 miles of Battle-Scarred French Countryside, and Too Many Trenches, Shells, Legends and Ghosts to Count."

The book gets into, among other things, how the war is remembered in Europe versus how it's remembered in America. America didn't enter the fray until April of 2017. Armistice was called November 11, 2018. The war had been going for three years before we got there. It is not remembered that well here. In France, however, where many of the bloodiest battles were fought, "Le Guerre" typically refers to World War One. A person can still easily discover artifacts in the fields there.

Rubin is speaking in Maine and appearing in a documentary on PBS about WWI.

