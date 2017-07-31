Restoration project makes Fort Gorges safer

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the city of Portland and Friends of Fort Gorges on a restoration project at Fort Gorges to make it safer for visitors.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fort Gorges in Casco Bay is currently undergoing some much needed restoration.

The work is being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the city of Portland and Friends of Fort Gorges. The project will make the fort safer with the installation of railings and gaits around the property according to Paul Drinan, Friends of Fort Gorges executive director.

"Very popular place," said Drinan. "People are coming here from all over the country, if not the world, to see this and so the timing was right. The city of Portland said yes this time and now the Army Corps is here. They started in early July."

The fort that was built in 1864 has remained opened to visitors while the restoration project continues through the summer. Drinan hopes to use the fort for musical and theater performances and other public events at the historical site that was built at a time when technology wasn't exactly advanced.

"The stone was brought here on a big sail boat, it was unloaded and it was moved around, carved and shaped by hand," said Drinan. "It's just phenomenal."

The park has been Portland property since 1960 and is open to the public as long as groups are no larger than twenty four people. Visitors are asked to avoid areas marked off with caution tape while the U.S. Army Corps continues their work that is expected to be done by the end of August.

© 2017 WCSH-TV