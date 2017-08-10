Rescued mini donkeys getting a lot of attention at MSSPA

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham has received more inquires about the seven mini donkeys they have up for adoption than any other animals before.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Seven mini donkeys at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals (MSSPA) have created a long waiting list.

The donkeys, nicknamed the "Little Women", arrived at MSSPA the beginning of July after being rescued from a farm in central Maine. The owner had become overwhelmed with their care and needs according to MSSPA CEO Meris Bickford.

"This is one of those unfortunate circumstances that we sometimes see in Maine," said Bickford. "Someone who really cared about these animals became unwell, had their own problems physical and financial, really wasn't able to provide the necessary care to make these animals well."

Kit, Star, Lilly, Buttercup, Cindy, Marina and Abby were in poor physical condition, had poor dentition, hoof care and were also dehydrated. Farrier Corey Austin estimates that the female donkeys had gone as long as a year without any type of trimming.

"Five, or six different things that could happen," said Austin. "But just severe lameness in general."

Though human's haven't always had the Little Women's best interests in mind, you'll find zero bitterness. They love nothing more than to get as close to people as possible and are extremely friendly. Combine that with the mini factor and the adoption requests have been flying through the door at MSSPA.

"We have more adoption applicants pending for this group of animals than we've had for any animals in the ten years that I've been here so i don't think we're going to have a lot of difficulty placing them," said Bickford.

The donkeys, that range from four to twenty years old, are expected to be fully recuperated and ready for adoption by mid-fall.

