Reagan Carey, director of USA Hockey's Women's Program

Reagan Carey is the director of USA Hockey's women's program.

The best female hockey players in the U.S. under the age of 18 are in Maine this week. There are 66 of them and they are attending a special camp at the University of New England in Biddeford.

The camp is run by USA Hockey, the organization that supports and promotes hockey programs around the country and plays a key role in developing the players who will eventually represent the U.S. on its Olympic team.

Reagan Carey is the director of USA Hockey's women's program.

Her grandfather, Chummy Broomhall, grew up in Maine and competed twice in the Olympics as a cross-country skier. Carey graduated from Colby College in Waterville and she has great affection for the state of Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV