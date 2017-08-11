Raspberry Jam?!? Now you're talking

(NEWS CENTER) - We love having Lynn Archer in the 207 kitchen because he recipes are always so practical and relatively simple to make.
Her latest creation is no exception. If you want to take a shot at making a delicious raspberry jam...here you go!
Raspberry Jam
4 cups berries
4 cups sugar
Juice of ½ lemon, if desired
Bring mashed berries to a boil; add sugar and cook for five minutes.
Mash with a pot masher and stir vigorously. Pour into hot jars.
Hot Buttered Biscuits
2 ¼ cups of flour
1 TB baking powder
1 ts salt
1 TB sugar
Mix all dry ingredients
½ cup shortening or butter
1 cup milk (1/2 at a time) until brown
Bake at 425 for 15 minutes
