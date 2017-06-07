Puffins, Big Al and whitewater rafting in Down East's June issue

Down East Magazine's issue for June 2017 looks into puffins, Big Al and whitewater rafting's "Queen of the Kennebec." Cover photo: Derrick Jackson

Down East Magazine's June 2017 issue is offering some good reading.

After years of trying, they finally found the photographer to get them puffins on the cover. Derrick Jackson is a reporter with the Boston Globe whose litany of jobs, hobbies and activities makes him a front-runner for the title of "Most Interesting Man Alive." He's been into puffins since the 1980s and is involved in the effort to expand the bird's reach in Maine.

The magazine also profiled a well-known Maine personality: Big Al (yes, on Route 1, Wiscasset). He moved to the state from Long Island, New York and quickly endeared himself to locals. And his great spirit goes well beyond the ads.

Down East also takes a look at Suzie Hockmeyer, who has become known as "The Queen of the Kennebec" for her work in whitewater rafting in Maine. She's among the first people to start doing it commercially in Maine.

