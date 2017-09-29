Protecting your information online

Dr. Frank Appun

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We shop online; some of us file our taxes online; many of us check our online bank statements.

Even if you don't, say you use your debit card at the grocery store, we have seen massive information breaches with companies large and small. So how do you keep your information protected?

Recently, Thomas College teamed up with the Maine State Chamber to bring experts from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and MEMA in for advice for business owners.

Dr. Frank Appun is a Thomas College professor and one of those cyber security experts who was part of the summit.

He sat down with us to talk everything from safer passwords to the latest breach on Equifax.

If you'd like to learn more about how Thomas Security Center can help you, as a business owner, click here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV