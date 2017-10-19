Portland has a need for tweed

Shannon Bryan says that now that we've hit 90 degrees in Maine, summer is officially here and it's time to act like it.

(NEWS CENTER) - Whether it's going for a run in your Halloween costume or a bike ride wearing a tweed outfit from the early 20th century, there is no shortage of events to choose from in Maine over the next couple of weeks. Shannon Bryan from fitmaine.com has a great list of fun events Mainers can take part in. Here it is:

Tweed Ride

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Meet in Monument Square, Portland. Free.

Dress up in your best old-timey attire and climb on your bike for a leisurely ride through downtown Portland, the Back Cove and Deering Oaks. The ride ends at Victoria Mansion for tours and refreshments.



Dryland Biathlon

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. $10 adults/$5 youth in advance, $15/$10 the day of. wfltmaine.org/roberts-farm.html

No cross-country skis necessary for this dry-land biathlon at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway. Run three loops of either 1K or 2K and test your target shooting skills in between. Air rifles provided.

Bark, Bend & Brews

10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Fore River Brewing Co., South Portland. $15 for yoga a beer, $25 for yoga, beer, and lunch.

Enjoy an all-levels yoga class on the lawn, followed by a glass of Fore River Beer, all to benefit Lucky Pup Rescue. Lunch will follow around noon with pizza by OTTO, salads and homemade desserts. There will be live music by Saved and Sound (aka Uke’n’Smile) and Corn Hole in the yard. BYOM (bring your own mat).

Wicked Weird and Totally Freaky Trick or Treat Trot by the Lake

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Starts at Norway Town Office, Danforth Street, Norway. $35 (10K), $25 (5K). progresscentermaine.org

All ages and abilities are welcome. Sign up for the 10K, 5K, or Wicked Walk, and participate in whatever way you’d like (or that your costume will allow. I’m lookin’ at you, lady dressed as a mermaid). Post-race awards and entertainment, including a best costume competition. Benefits The Progress Center in Norway.

Wicked 5K

Noon Sunday, Oct. 29. Nonantum Resort, Kennebunkport. $20 in advance, $29 day of. wicked5k.weebly.com

The 5K course follows a purty fall route through the neighborhoods of Kennebunkport, which is lovely, but it’s the running-in-your-Halloween-costume that gets my attention. (Costumes aren’t required, but they sure make things more fun!) After party with buffet lunch and awards at Nonantum. There’s also a 1K fun run for kids at 11:45 a.m.



