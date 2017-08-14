Portland Chamber Music Festival Unveils Original Piece of Music

(NEWS CENTER) - The inspiration for the Portland Chamber Music Festival was born in the living room of Jennifer Elowitch's parents' living room 24 years ago. The festival started as a smaller affair, but has come a long way.

This year's show features an original piece of music created by Jessica Meyer. She also performs the music, playing the viola while her musical partner Brant Taylor takes care of the cello. The piece is entitled "But Not Until".

There are two shows left if you would like to catch them on either Thursday or Friday. For more information on the festival you can go to its website at http://www.pcmf.org/

© 2017 WCSH-TV